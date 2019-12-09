Samsung’s 500GB USB-C T5 portable SSD hits all-time low of $80 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Samsung T5 Portable 500GB USB 3.1/USB-C Portable SSD for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its regular rate, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. With 500GB of storage space here, you’ll be able to keep multiple work projects with you while on-the-go. Thanks to the solid-state design, shocks and drops won’t be likely to damage this drive as older platter-based options were prone to. Plus, it’s USB-C and USB 3.1, providing easy compatibility with Apple’s latest devices and up to 540MB/s speeds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, if 500GB isn’t quite enough storage space, Seagate’s portable hard drive has 4TB of room for the same price as today’s lead deal. However, save even more by dropping down to 2TB (which is still four times what the above Samsung drive offers.) It’s just $60 shipped at Amazon and will let you carry movies, documents, and more everywhere you go. Just keep in mind that these portable hard drives offer a far lower write speed and aren’t quite as light or rugged.

For those who just need to carry a few files on them, $4 does the trick. That’s right, Kingston’s 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive is just $4 right now, making it a no-brainer pickup either way.

Samsung T5 Portable SSD features:

Superfast Read Write speeds of up to 540 MB/s

Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand

Optional password protection and AES 256 bit hardware encryption

Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables

3 year warranty

