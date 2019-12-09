Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 offers a waterproof design, new Amazon low at $70

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 in various colors for $69.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. As a comparison, it typically sells for $100 with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low. The WONDERBOOM 2 delivers 360-degree sound and up to 13-hours of playback on a single charge. This is a great gift to put under the tree this holiday season, with the knowledge that when warm weather rolls around, the IP67 waterproof build will be a great fit for summer. You can also grab two speakers and pair them for stereo sound. A few months back we called it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save further and go with Anker’s Soundcore Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $22. Although you’ll miss out on the waterproof design featured with the Ultimate Ears option above, there’s still a lot to like here, including up to 15-hours of playback on a full charge. Other features include microSD card support if you don’t want to go the wireless route, along with AUX connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Surprisingly bigger 360 sound: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly bigger 360 degree sound and additional bass.

New outdoor boost: push the outdoor boost button on this ultra portable speaker to instantly increase loudness and clarity for outdoor listening.

13 hr battery: powering 13 whopping hours of killer sound, The long lasting battery sees you through day trips, beach detours and biking adventures.

Waterproof, dustproof & floats: IP67 rating means it’s waterproof, dustproof and it floats! Use it in the pool, the beach or as a shower speaker.

