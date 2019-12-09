Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 offers a waterproof design, new Amazon low at $70

- Dec. 9th 2019 10:04 am ET

$70
0

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 in various colors for $69.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. As a comparison, it typically sells for $100 with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low. The WONDERBOOM 2 delivers 360-degree sound and up to 13-hours of playback on a single charge. This is a great gift to put under the tree this holiday season, with the knowledge that when warm weather rolls around, the IP67 waterproof build will be a great fit for summer. You can also grab two speakers and pair them for stereo sound. A few months back we called it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save further and go with Anker’s Soundcore Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $22. Although you’ll miss out on the waterproof design featured with the Ultimate Ears option above, there’s still a lot to like here, including up to 15-hours of playback on a full charge. Other features include microSD card support if you don’t want to go the wireless route, along with AUX connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head over to our Bluetooth speaker guide for even more deals from Bose, JBL, and more.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

  • Surprisingly bigger 360 sound: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly bigger 360 degree sound and additional bass.
  • New outdoor boost: push the outdoor boost button on this ultra portable speaker to instantly increase loudness and clarity for outdoor listening.
  • 13 hr battery: powering 13 whopping hours of killer sound, The long lasting battery sees you through day trips, beach detours and biking adventures.
  • Waterproof, dustproof & floats: IP67 rating means it’s waterproof, dustproof and it floats! Use it in the pool, the beach or as a shower speaker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$70

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Portable Bluetooth Speakers Ultimate Ears

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp