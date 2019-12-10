With smart home ecosystems largely funneling down to HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, it’s always good to see new products that natively support as many as possible. The new ConnectSense In-Wall Outlet thankfully supports all three, solidifying itself as a solid contender in the smart home space.

Unlike typical smart plugs, this unit replaces existing outlets. Going this route yields a clean look while also delivering desirable smart home functionality. “Ultra-precise power monitoring” is also a notable feature, delivering measurements that ConnectSense touts as accurate within a 0.1% margin of error.

Several years after debuting its two-plug smart outlet, ConnectSense is back at it again. This time around they’re cutting down on bulk with a new in-wall design. Once installed, pairing is made simple thanks to the integration of NFC. After its made its way onto your Wi-Fi network, ConnectSense In-Wall Outlet lets you toggle and monitor energy usage for any device you plug in.

Capacitive touch-controlled buttons can be found on each outlet, allowing users to quickly toggle power when a smart control proves less than ideal. ConnectSense claims that the energy monitoring found in its new outlet is “more precise than many other smart outlets”, making it simple for users to track operating costs for each device. A benefit which ConnectSense cites as paving the way to “reduce their overall energy usage by 20-40%.”

“We’ve made the In-Wall Outlet faster, more powerful, easier to use, and designed to seamlessly fit into any home or commercial space. We have just started to scratch the surface of what is possible with this device, ” said Adam Justice, founder and CEO of ConnectSense.

Pricing and availability

The new ConnectSense In-Wall Outlet can be yours for $79.95 or $99.95 at Amazon. The difference in price is based on whether you opt for the 15A or 20A option. No matter which model you select, both are available for order today, but current stock appears to be limited. In the event that it does sell out soon, orders can also be placed direct at ConnectSense.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having already converted my entire home over to smart lighting, power outlets seem like an obvious next step. While many smart outlets exist, one of features I find most exciting is the ability to accurately monitor power consumption. With “ultra-precise power monitoring”, the ConnectSense In-Wall Outlet positions itself as an option worth considering.

At $80-$100 a pop, cost is the main hold-up for me. When I buy smart home gear, I tend to take the all-or-nothing approach. This means I’d need to fork over thousands of dollars, an amount that I’m not exactly comfortable with. For this reason I’ll continue to hold off, slowly revamp my house with these over time, or opt for a less expensive option and forfeit some of headlining features found in ConnectSense’s new outlet.

