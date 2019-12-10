The Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-quart pressure cooker is a Christmas must at $60

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $59.99 shipped. This is down from its $80 regular going rate and is the best we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $55 over Black Friday a few weeks ago. Offering seven different functions, this pressure cooker is a must-have for Chrismas meals. You can stew, saute, slow cook, make yogurt, steam, and more with this Instant Pot. Plus, the 6-quart capacity is great for making a meal to feed the entire family. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Do you like hard-boiled eggs? This rack can hold 14 eggs and costs just $9 Prime shipped right now at Amazon. It’ll make preparing deviled eggs a breeze this Christmas, plus cleanup is super simple.

Not sure what your Instant Pot can cook? Check out our handy guide with the best cookbooks for your new machine, making sure you always know what you can prepare.

Instant Pot Duo Nova features:

Upgrade from duo: Instant Pot Duo Nova is the updated duo. Duo Nova upgrades include the easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator

Cooks fast & saves time: The new 2019 Edition Instant Pot Multi-Cooker combines 7 Appliances in one

Consistently delicious: 12 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

