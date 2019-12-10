Kingston’s Nucleum 7-in-1 USB-C Hub returns to $37.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Kingston Nucleum 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $37.49 shipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This hub features a Mac-like appearance and a large variety of legacy ports. You’ll find USB-A, HDMI, SD, microSD, and USB-C. Support for 60W USB-C passthrough charging ensures you’re able to top off most modern MacBooks at acceptable speeds. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers. Learn more in our release coverage.

With so many USB-C hubs out there it can be hard to identify which one is the best one for you. To make things a bit easier we recently reviewed AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Swing by the review to see what we liked to help you make a more informed decision with your money.

Now that you have a USB-A port at your disposal, you’re ready to plug in WD’s 10TB desktop hard drive. We spotted this deal a little bit ago and it’ll net you 20% off while giving you loads of storage for photos, videos, or allowing you to greatly expand a Plex server.

Kingston Nucleum 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Fill it up – want to use all your connected devices at once? No problem, plug everything in and get creating! 7 ports of potential from one USB-C connection, including USB 3.1 Type-C power pass through, USB 3.1 Type-C data transfer port, SD card slot, Micro SD card slot, USB 3.0/3.1 backwards compatible with USB 2.0, and 4K HDMI. When switching from AC power to battery power make sure to remove any storage devices beforehand TO avoid any accidental data loss.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!