Logitech’s M590 wireless mouse has two connection profiles for $25

Staples is offering the Logitech M590 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse for $24.99 with free in-store pickup. Down from its $40 list price, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Offering two device profiles, this mouse is perfect for the multi-platform user as it connects to just about any operating system. You can easily switch between profiles with the press of a button, going from desktop to laptop in a flash. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the multi-device profiles and save big. VicTsing’s wireless mouse is just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and is an easy buy for those who just want to get rid of their cord.

Looking to upgrade your keyboard game too? Grab the Das Keyboard Prime for $109 at Amazon, which is a savings of $20.

Logitech M590 Wireless Mouse features:

With Logitech FLOW, navigate in a seamless flow, copying and pasting across computers

Over 90% noise reduction. Same click feel, no click noise.

This mouse just keeps going, with 24 months of power on a single AA battery.

Two customizable thumb buttons provide extra control right where you need it, making it simpler and faster to get things done.

Logitech’s micro-precise scroll wheel packs more grooves per millimeter, making scrolling through long webpages faster and easier.

