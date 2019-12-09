Amazon lets you upgrade to Das Keyboard Prime 13 for $109 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Das Keyboard Prime 13 Mechanical Keyboard (DKP13) for $109 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. Buyers of this keyboard will net Cherry MX brown mechanical key switches with gold contacts that yield “a soft tactile feel” when typing. More than 50 million keystrokes are to be expected from each button, ensuring today’s investment is a longterm one. Common media controls can be found along the top of the keyboard and each key is backlit, making it easy to see no matter what time of day it is. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

If you don’t use the numpad very often, have a look at Keychron’s K2 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard. Priced at $80, it’ll shave $29 off today’s spending and yield a more modern look. It’s made with Mac in mind, making it a solid choice for those who prefer Apple but have been on the hunt for a mechanical keyboard. We reviewed it and were very happy with its feature set.

While we’re on the topic of Mac and PC accessories, be sure to check out the deal we just covered on Kingston’s 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive. At just $4, it’s an incredibly affordable way to transport data from one place to the next.

Das Keyboard Prime 13 features:

Cherry MX brown mechanical key switches with gold contacts for a soft tactile feel and an unmatched typing experience

Robust construction to withstand 50+ million keystrokes

White LED backlighting

USB 2.0 pass-through

