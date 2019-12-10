Pioneer’s AirPlay-enabled 4K A/V receiver upgrades your home theater at $279

Pioneer via Newegg is offering its 5.1-Channel AirPlay-enabled Slim Network 4K A/V Receiver (VSXS520) for $279 shipped. This is down from its $400 going rate at Amazon and Best Buy, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. Offering AirPlay and Chromecast built-in, you’ll find it super simple to send content from a smartphone or computer to the TV with this receiver. Just tap a button and the content is displayed on the big screen, making crowding around a laptop a thing of the past. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, with an A/V receiver like this, you’ll need to pick up some speaker cable to wire in your new system. You can get 100-feet of AmazonBasics’ Speaker Wire for just $14 Prime shipped, which should be plenty to reach every corner of your room.

You can instead opt to kill two birds with one stone by picking up the Polk Audio Command Bar at $199 shipped. While it doesn’t have AirPlay capability, it does still support 4K passthrough. You’ll also net Amazon Alexa support here, as it essentially has a built-in Echo Dot. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Pioneer AirPlay Receiver features:

Enjoy the highest quality sound and video with this 5.1-channel Pioneer network AV receiver. It has an Ultra HD pass-through for crystal-clear images, and its Class D amplifier ensures impressive sound clarity. This slim Pioneer network AV receiver is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible, and you can control it from a mobile device with the free Pioneer app. Includes HDMI 4K Ultra HD and 3D pass-through technologies for compatibility with 3D TVs, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles and 4K Ultra HD TVs.

