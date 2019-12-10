Just $29 loads a Switch, Pi, or drone w/ SanDisk’s 256GB microSD Card (New low)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC Card for $28.99 shipped. Typically selling for around $38 these days, today’s deal shaves 25% off and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by $1. Whether you’re a Raspberry Pi or drone enthusiast, this card makes for an affordable way to significantly expand storage. Transfer speeds peak at 100MB/s, leaving plenty of headroom for most tasks. I use the 400GB version of this with my Nintendo Switch and have well over twenty titles installed (many are first-party) and over half of my storage remains. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you do intend to put this in a Switch, there’s a good chance that less storage could still end up being sufficient. When opting for SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra microSDXC Card, you’ll shave $12 off of today’s spending while still having enough room for several first-party Nintendo titles.

Need a way to move data around on a computer with only USB-C ports? It just so happens that Kingston’s Nucleum 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is down to $37.50. We spotted this deal a few hours ago, and it’s still live, making now a great time to strike.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC Card features:

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute

Load apps faster with A1 rated Performance

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and Playback

SanDisk Memory Zone app for Easy file management

10-year Limited manufacturer Warranty

