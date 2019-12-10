Put a 1.7-L. Stainless Steel Electric Kettle on the counter for $20 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman 1.7-L. Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched via the Best Buy eBay store. Regularly $30 at Best Buy and Amazon, today’s deal is $10 under the going rate and the best price we can find. This “rapid boil” kettle has a BPA-free interior, a stainless steel build and you can wrap the cord along the bottom to keep things neat and tidy. Along with boil-dry protection and 1500-watts of overall power, you’ll also receive the 360-degree swivel base with cordless pouring. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just keep in mind, there are similar electric kettles out there for slightly less, even after today’s discount. The AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Electric Hot Water Kettle starts at $18 Prime shipped right now and carries solid ratings. But you can save even more with the Proctor Silex Compact Electric Kettle at $16. Both of these models are smaller than today’s lead deal, but will more than suffice for a quick cup of tea or boiling some water for dinner.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for more deals for around the house including cast iron cookware, tools and much more.

Chefman 1.7L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle:

Pour yourself a steaming hot beverage with this Chefman 1.7-liter stainless steel kettle. The rapid heating action saves valuable time, while the built-in window lets you view contents as needed. This Chefman 1.7-liter stainless steel kettle shuts off automatically when boiling for added safety, and the cord wraps up underneath for easy storing.

