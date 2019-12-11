Save up to 45% on monitors, tablets, and more in today’s Gold Box from $51

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is taking up to 45% off a selection of laptops, tablets, monitors, and desktops with deals starting at $51 shipped. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on the HP Pavilion 32-inch QHD Monitor at $249.99. Down from $340, today’s offer saves you $90, is the first time we’ve seen it under $300, and a new all-time low. This 32-inch monitor sports a thin bezel design with a unique stand that doesn’t take up too much of your desk. It touts a 1440p panel with 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, as well as dual HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Over 145 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more top picks from the sale.
Other notable deals from the sale:
- AOC 22-inch 1080p Monitor: $70 (Reg. $90)
- Lenovo Smart Tab P10: $150 (Reg. $350)
- WD_Black 12TB D10 Game Drive: $230 (Reg. $300)
- HP 17-inch Laptop: $406 (Reg. $600)
- and even more…
HP Pavilion 32-inch QHD Monitor features:
Take every moment, memory and movie night to new heights with a massive 32-inch diagonal display. The ultra-wide viewing angle and QHD resolution let you transform your content into a big, bold and beautifully immersive experience the whole family can share.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!