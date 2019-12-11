Level up your console with one of these gaming headsets priced from $25

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Surround Gaming Headset for Xbox One, PlayStation, and PC for $84.95 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is within a five bucks of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This gaming headset delivers surround audio with “crisp highs and deep, thundering lows.” A single charge provides up to 15 hours of use, allowing most to game for several days before needing to top them back off again. Each ear cup features 50mm speakers. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

More gaming headsets:

If you already own a pair of AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones, check out Avantree Leaf at $30. This USB dongle plugs into a PlayStation or a docked Nintendo Switch to let you play with what you already own. I recently bought one of these for myself and love it so much that it made it into my gift guide.

Since we’re talking gaming, you shouldn’t miss out on the Razer roundup we wrangled earlier today. There you’ll find accessories priced from $18, yielding an affordable way to outfit your setup with some new gear.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 features:

High Quality Audio : A bigger speaker delivers better quality audio, and the Stealth 600 features large, powerful 50 millimeter speakers to delivery crisp highs and deep, thundering lows

Glasses Friendly Comfort Ear cushions are wrapped in a breathable mesh fabric for comfort, and feature Turtle Beach’s ProSpecs glasses friendly design which removes pressure on your glasses

All Day Battery Life : Always be ready to play with up to 15 hours of gaming per charge

