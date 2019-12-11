Equip your battlestation with Razer’s Orbweaver Keypad at $80, more from $18

- Dec. 11th 2019 12:49 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon currently offers the Razer Orbweaver Chroma Gaming Keypad for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $120, like you’ll find at Newegg, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention from Black Friday for the all-time low. Razer’s keypad features 20 programmable keys backed by mechanical switches. An eight-way directional thumbpad is built-in as well, which can be setup with customized actions. And living up to the Chroma support, it features individually programmable backlit keys for some added flair. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more deals from $18.

Other notable PC gaming peripherals Amazon deals:

Don’t forget that this morning we spotted a collection of monitors and more on sale for up to 45% off at Amazon. You can also save over $200 right now on the Razer Blade Stealth 13, which has returned to an all-time low at $899.

Razer Orbweaver Chroma Keypad features:

Take control of your gaming with this Razer Chroma keypad. Its 30 programmable keys provide quick access to shortcuts, features and skills, and it replicates the click of a mechanical keyboard for an authentic gaming experience. This Razer Chroma keypad has rest modules for your palm, hand and thumb to maximize comfort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go