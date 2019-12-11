Equip your battlestation with Razer’s Orbweaver Keypad at $80, more from $18

Amazon currently offers the Razer Orbweaver Chroma Gaming Keypad for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $120, like you’ll find at Newegg, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention from Black Friday for the all-time low. Razer’s keypad features 20 programmable keys backed by mechanical switches. An eight-way directional thumbpad is built-in as well, which can be setup with customized actions. And living up to the Chroma support, it features individually programmable backlit keys for some added flair. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more deals from $18.

Other notable PC gaming peripherals Amazon deals:

Don’t forget that this morning we spotted a collection of monitors and more on sale for up to 45% off at Amazon. You can also save over $200 right now on the Razer Blade Stealth 13, which has returned to an all-time low at $899.

Razer Orbweaver Chroma Keypad features:

Take control of your gaming with this Razer Chroma keypad. Its 30 programmable keys provide quick access to shortcuts, features and skills, and it replicates the click of a mechanical keyboard for an authentic gaming experience. This Razer Chroma keypad has rest modules for your palm, hand and thumb to maximize comfort.

