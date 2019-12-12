Amazon 1-day Anker Bluetooth speaker/earphone sale from $21 (Up to 39% off)

- Dec. 12th 2019 7:53 am ET

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 39% off its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers and headphones. One standout is the Anker Soundcore Flare Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39.90 shipped. Regularly $60 or more, today’s deal is about $20 or 36% off the going rate and is the best we can find. This IP67 dust and waterproof speaker features 360-degree audio via its passive bass radiators and dual drivers. You’re looking at up to 12 hours of playback per charge and a halo of LEDs along the bottom with 5 customizable modes “to suit your mood.” Rated 4+ stars from over 680 Amazon customers. Head below for more of today’s best Anker deals.

More of Today’s Best Anker Deals:

Speaking of Anker, we are still tracking some very notable offers on a series of charging gear, iPhone covers/screen protectors and USB-C hubs. You’ll find all of those deals starting from $3 right here. Our Smartphone Accessories and Bluetooth Speaker Guides have even more. 

Anker Soundcore Flare Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

  • All-around sound: Dual drivers arranged back-to-back in combination with passive bass radiators deliver intense 360° sound. Make sure everybody in the room gets a stage-side experience as the music pumps, The lights Pulse, and the party rocks.
  • Breathtaking bass: with bass up technology a customized digital signal processor first analyzes, then enhances your music’s bass frequencies in real time. This audio signal is then turned into intensified sound via state-of-the-art neodymium drivers.
  • Sound and light in harmony: watch a halo of LEDs phase, Pulse, and shine with the rhythm of your music for a completely immersive audiovisual experience from a portable speaker. 5 customizable modes tailor the atmosphere to suit your mood.

