Anker’s Amazon sale has 60W USB-C PD chargers, tempered glass, more from $3

AnkerDirect via Amazon is back with another sale on some of its must-have iPhone and mobile accessories from $3. Leading the way is Powerport Speed+ Duo Wall Charger at $18.19 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down 30% from its regular rate, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering up a 30W USB-C Power Delivery port alongside a 12W USB-A, this portable charger is perfect for topping off your battery while on-the-go. It can be used to charge an iPad or iPhone, or even Apple’s latest computers. The normal USB port is great for powering an Apple Watch or any other device, making you only use a single wall outlet to power up multiple products. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump for even more deals from just $3.

Nomad Base Station

Anker’s Amazon sale:

Anker Powerport Speed+ Duo features:

Versatile charging: a USB-C port delivers 30W of power to charge phones, tablets, and laptops, while a 12W USB port charges mobile devices.

Faster than fast: power delivery and Power deliver High-Speed charging to your devices to reduce charging time by up to 1 hour.

Travel ready: incredibly compact, with a foldable plug for enhanced portability.

Certified safe: Anker Multipotent safety system ensures comprehensive protection for you and your devices.

