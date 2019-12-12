Upgrade your smart house with a Google Home + 2 Nest Minis at $89 (Reg. $150)

BuyDig is offering a Google Home plus two Google Nest Minis for $89 shipped in chalk or charcoal when the code VAC119 is used at checkout. For comparison, the Google Home is on sale for $80 at Best Buy right now and each Nest Mini is $35 there, making this a $150 value. The Home is Google’s original smart speaker, while the Nest Mini is the latest-and-greatest. In our review of the new Nest Mini, we said that it has “freaky good sound quality” for a speaker of its size. This kit lets you upgrade three rooms of your home with smart speakers, enabling easy control of newer TVs, thermostats, and more. Rated 4.5+ stars.

Nomad Base Station

Speaking of controlling TVs, you can currently score a 50-inch 4K Sharp smart TV plus another Google Home Mini (first generation this time around) for just $200. This gives your home theater or office an easy upgrade while giving you an additional smart speaker to place somewhere in your home.

Those in the Amazon camp might want to check out the Echo Dot. At just $25, it’s an easy purchase for those who use Fire TV all the time. If you’ve never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited before, it’s possible to snag an Echo Dot for as little as $9, so be sure to check that out too.

Google Home features:

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.

