Just $9 earns you a month of Amazon Music Unlimited + an Echo Dot ($33+ value)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the third generation Echo Dot bundled with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98 shipped. Today’s offer is only available for first-time Music Unlimited subscribers. Echo Dot typically sells for $50, but is currently marked down to $25 for the holidays. The streaming service adds in an extra $8 in value. This promotion matches our previous mention from back in October and is the lowest we’ve seen all year. Amazon’s latest Echo Dot brings Alexa to a compact package which makes it perfect for adding to a nightstand, placing in your kitchen, or elsewhere throughout your home. And with Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to use Alexa to play your favorite tracks, too. Note: Amazon’s music service will automatically renew unless canceled prior to the month subscription’s end. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 83,000 customers. Head below for more details.

At just $9, today’s lead deal is already about as rock-bottom of a price as it gets. Even during Black Friday we didn’t see Amazon’s smart speaker drop this low. So if you’re looking to get in the Alexa game as affordably as possible, now is your chance.

Those looking to expand their Siri setup are also in luck today, as right now you can save nearly $100 on Apple’s HomePod, which has returned to its Black Friday pricing.

Terms and conditions:

Valid only with Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. For Prime members only. This bundle contains the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Heather Gray and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited ($57.98 value). After 1 month, your subscription will auto-renew for $7.99 per month. Cancel or change anytime. Offer does not apply to Echo Dot with a clock.

