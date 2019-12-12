iPhone SE returns to one of its best prices at $60 with pre-paid service

- Dec. 12th 2019 7:07 am ET

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE in Silver with 32GB of storage for $59.99 shipped. This model is locked to Simple Mobile’s pre-paid service for a year. As a comparison, Apple currently charges $349 in new condition when available. This is a match of the best price we’ve seen. iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form-factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a four-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $6 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe. One of the best parts about iPhone SE is its beloved form-factor. Going with this clear case with ensure that you can get most of the iPhone SE experience while still have some protection.

iPhone SE features:

  • 4-inch Retina display with IPS technology
  • A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor
  • Talk time up to 14 hours
  • LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi
  • Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
  • NFC
  • 12-megapixel camera
  • Digital zoom up to 5x
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • Touch ID
  • Siri
  • Apple Pay

