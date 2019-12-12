Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 i5/8GB/256GB is currently $630 off at a new low

Microsoft is currently offering its Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover i5/8GB/256GB for $699 shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $1,329, our last mention was at $750, and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Surface Pro 6 is great for those who are always on-the-go but want a full-fledged computer to be with them. It can function as either a tablet or laptop thanks to the included Type Cover. Plus, if you pick up the Surface Pen, it functions much like the Apple Pencil in giving pressure sensitivity that lets you design in all-new ways. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you can do most of your work on the web, check out the Samsung Chromebook 3. It’s $125 at Amazon in renewed condition (with a 90-day warranty) and is great for those who are on a budget but still want to be able to browse Facebook and answer emails. Just know that it can’t run programs like full Microsoft Word, Photoshop, or the like.

For those who’d rather run Android, the Galaxy Tab S4 is currently back at its all-time low of $448, which includes a keyboard and S-Pen. This might be a better fit for you depending on your needs, as it features a sAMOLED display that’s perfect for movie watching.

Surface Pro 6 features:

Powerful connectivity with USB 3.0

Windows 10 operating system

12.3″ widescreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution

256GB internal storage plus microSD slot

Quad-core processor

Dual cameras for photos and face-to-face chat 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with autofocus and windows hello.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!