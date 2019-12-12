An all-time low awaits on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 at $448 (Save $102)

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch 64GB Tablet with S Pen for $447.99 shipped. Having dropped from $550, today’s offer is good for a $102 discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and ties the all-time low. With a 10.5-inch sAMOLED screen, three built-in speakers, expandable microSD card storage, and other features, Samsung’s tablet is as notable as they come in the Android world at this price point. Galaxy Tab S4 also supports Samsung DeX functionality, which allows you to convert the tablet into a full-blown computer. Plus, the added S-Pen helps you unlock your creativity or be a master notetaker. Over 355 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

One notable way to leverage some of your savings here would be to take advantage of the tablet’s microSD slot. Grabbing Samsung’s 128GB card will only set you back $17, for instance. Another way to put your savings to use is with Samsung’s Book Cover at $43. This will throw in some added protection to the Tab S4 and even sports a built-in kickstand that’s ideal for watching movies.

Elsewhere in the Android world, earlier we spotted a notable $150 discount on Google Pixel 4/XL, which also ships with a Nest Hub and 3-months of Mint Mobile service.

Galaxy Tab S4 features:

Explore, work and watch your favorite shows on a clear and stunningly brilliant screen. Transform your Galaxy Tab S4 into a PC experience with the taskbar you’re used to with the revolutionary DeX. Create a PowerPoint presentation and revise budgets in Excel at your favorite café. Then edit, sketch and capture inspiration with the included S Pen. And using far-field mics, you can even control your Tab S4 from a distance with Google Assistant.

