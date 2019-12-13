Acer’s Aspire 5 Slim has a 512GB SSD + 9.5-hours of battery: $650 (Reg. $800)

Amazon is offering the Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop with 1.8GHz i7/12GB/512GB for $649.99 shipped. Down from its regular rate of $800, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering an Intel i7 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD, this computer is perfect for just about any task. Thanks to the built-in GeForce MX250 graphics card, you’ll have enhanced use in programs like Photoshop, Lightroom, and more. Plus, the backlit keyboard lets you work in just about any lighting condition imaginable, and 9.5-hours of battery is sure to last you through a day. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, be sure to grab a wireless mouse to make using this laptop easier. This model from VicTsing is just $11 Prime shipped and can last for “up to 15 months” before it’s time to change the batteries.

Another product to check out is the Oculus Go, which is now at $130. This VR headset is entirely stand-alone, meaning no computer is required to use it. If you’ve been wanting to dive into the world of virtual reality, this is a great way to do so.

Acer Aspire 5 Slim features:

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED backlit IPS display | NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM

1 USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1 port, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports (one with Power off Charging), 1 USB 2.0 Port & 1 HDMI Port with HDCP support

802.11AC Wi Fi | Backlit keyboard | up to 9.5 hours Battery Life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!