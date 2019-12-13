Score a new low on Oculus Go VR Headset at $130 ($70 off) + save $50 on Rift S

Amazon currently offers the Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset 32GB version for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our Black Friday mention by $19, and marks a new all-time low. Step up to the 64GB version for $199, down from $249. Immerse yourself in a collection of games, movies, live sporting events, and other 3D experiences with the Oculus Go. This standalone virtual reality headset doesn’t require any additional hardware and features a 2560×1440 display with 538ppi. It’s a great option for getting started with virtual reality without much overhead, like a VR-ready PC or add-on sensors. There’s even a bundled controller. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,690 customers. If you’re looking for a more fully-featured VR experience, hit the jump for an Oculus Rift S offer.

We’re also seeing the Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset on sale for $349 at Amazon. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This headset delivers a full-fledged virtual reality experience that pairs with a PC for immersive gameplay and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

Oculus Go features:

Oculus Go is the easiest way to jump into virtual reality. For the first time, Oculus brings you a truly standalone VR headset—with no additional devices required while in VR. Oculus Go is portable, comfortable, and easy to use. Just put it on, switch it on, and watch a movie on a 180″ screen, catch a concert from the first row, play a game, or hang out with friends.

