Score a new low on Oculus Go VR Headset at $130 ($70 off) + save $50 on Rift S

- Dec. 13th 2019 8:26 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon currently offers the Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset 32GB version for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our Black Friday mention by $19, and marks a new all-time low. Step up to the 64GB version for $199, down from $249. Immerse yourself in a collection of games, movies, live sporting events, and other 3D experiences with the Oculus Go. This standalone virtual reality headset doesn’t require any additional hardware and features a 2560×1440 display with 538ppi. It’s a great option for getting started with virtual reality without much overhead, like a VR-ready PC or add-on sensors. There’s even a bundled controller. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,690 customers. If you’re looking for a more fully-featured VR experience, hit the jump for an Oculus Rift S offer.

We’re also seeing the Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset on sale for $349 at Amazon. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This headset delivers a full-fledged virtual reality experience that pairs with a PC for immersive gameplay and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

If you’re more of a console gamer, then you’re absolutely going to want to check out Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X, which was formally announced last night.

Oculus Go features:

Oculus Go is the easiest way to jump into virtual reality. For the first time, Oculus brings you a truly standalone VR headset—with no additional devices required while in VR. Oculus Go is portable, comfortable, and easy to use. Just put it on, switch it on, and watch a movie on a 180″ screen, catch a concert from the first row, play a game, or hang out with friends.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Oculus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go