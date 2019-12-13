The Echo Wall Clock was a first of its kind, but today, Amazon teamed up with Citizen to launch a few higher-end models for those who want Alexa in an analog form. The Citizen Smart Clock, as it’s called, offers multiple timers that are configurable with voice commands through an Amazon Echo. Simply tell your Echo, “Alexa, set a timer for 8 minutes” and the countdown begins. However, that’s not where it ends.

Amazon and Citizen bring high-end clocks to Alexa

The Citizen Smart Clock is designed to give your home a high-end look while still giving you the ability to enjoy smart features. The Echo Clock looks fairly basic, with no extra time spent on styling. Because of that, it might not fit your decor quite perfectly. Citizen’s two designed aim to change that, one with a classic Citizen look, and the other with a timeless wood frame.

The clock looks like any ordinary wall clock and is even run by four D batteries. But, you’ll find 60 blue LED markers built-in here that give a visual representation of where your timer is currently.

No Wi-Fi here, providing longer battery life

The Citizen Smart Clock doesn’t use Wi-Fi to connect to your Echo, instead, opting for a lower-powered Bluetooth chip. This has its benefits, as well as downsides. On the plus side, you’ll enjoy a much longer battery life and easier setup, as Bluetooth pairing is normally quite simple. However, you’re limited to having the clock within a certain range of your Echo (normally around 30 feet) for it to function. This shouldn’t be a huge deal for most, though, since they’ll likely use the Citizen Smart Clock with a smart speaker close by.

The easy-to-read display is great for all ages

The display of the Citizen Smart Clock uses large clear numerals to make it super easy to read for all ages. It also lets you know what time it is from across the room, thanks to the large hands. Plus, the blue LEDs for the timers are super visible through the protective glass, as it’s entirely see-through and keeps the dials from getting dusty over time.

Citizen Smart Clock pricing and availability

The Citizen Smart Clock is available at Amazon starting now. The metal frame retails for $79.99 and the wooden frame is $89.99. However, thrifty shoppers will still want to give the Amazon Echo Wall Clock a gander at just $29.99, though you’ll lose out on the high-end design that Citizen offers here.

