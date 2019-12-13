Say goodbye to smudges with the Smartclean Eyeglasses Cleaner, $60 (Orig. $88)

Dec. 13th 2019

Using a cleaning cloth to remove dirt and fingerprints on your eyeglasses usually leaves smudges. In contrast, the Smartclean Eyeglasses Ultrasonic Cleaner Vision.7 soaks away the dirt in five minutes using tap water. You can get this innovative device now for $59.50 (Orig. $88) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout.

Eyeglasses are meant to improve your vision. But when the lenses get dirty, they actually make things blurry. If you regularly find yourself squinting through the smudges, the Vision.7 is definitely worth your time.

This portable case is essentially a bathtub for your glasses. You just place your eyewear into the water tank and press start. The 15W motor then creates vibrations in the water to remove dirt, fingerprints and smudges. The whole process takes five minutes, and your eyeglasses should come out looking like new.

The Vision.7 is compact enough to take anywhere, and it works on tap water alone. This means there is no need to buy expensive refills or handle harmful chemicals.

The cleaner is usually priced at $88, but you can get it now for $59.50 when you use “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout with a choice of two colors: dark grey and silver.

