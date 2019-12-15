Nearly all of Apple’s iPads return to Black Friday pricing: $199 off iPad Pro, more

We’re just 10 days away from Christmas and Amazon is now delivering your last-chance iPad deals for the holiday season. You can currently save on iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, and iPad Air, all of which are marked down to Black Friday-level pricing. So if you missed out on the Thanksgiving week deals, this is certainly a good time to dive in. Free shipping is available for all.
Amazon is currently taking $199 off various 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Some discounts are reflected at checkout, so be sure to keep an eye out there. Both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations are available, marking a return to this holiday season’s best prices. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion True Tone, and Wide Color, alongside a 12MP camera, four speakers, and more. Oh, and Apple Pencil support too.
Meanwhile, you can save $99 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, which delivers a return to all-time lows on various cellular models. Meanwhile, the same discount is being applied to iPad Air, as well.
2018 iPad Pro features:
- Liquid Retina display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide Color
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
- Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!