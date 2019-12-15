Nearly all of Apple’s iPads return to Black Friday pricing: $199 off iPad Pro, more

We’re just 10 days away from Christmas and Amazon is now delivering your last-chance iPad deals for the holiday season. You can currently save on iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, and iPad Air, all of which are marked down to Black Friday-level pricing. So if you missed out on the Thanksgiving week deals, this is certainly a good time to dive in. Free shipping is available for all.

Amazon is currently taking $199 off various 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Some discounts are reflected at checkout, so be sure to keep an eye out there. Both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations are available, marking a return to this holiday season’s best prices. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion True Tone, and Wide Color, alongside a 12MP camera, four speakers, and more. Oh, and Apple Pencil support too.

Meanwhile, you can save $99 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, which delivers a return to all-time lows on various cellular models. Meanwhile, the same discount is being applied to iPad Air, as well.

2018 iPad Pro features:

Liquid Retina display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

