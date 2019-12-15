Nearly all of Apple’s iPads return to Black Friday pricing: $199 off iPad Pro, more

- Dec. 15th 2019 2:09 pm ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

We’re just 10 days away from Christmas and Amazon is now delivering your last-chance iPad deals for the holiday season. You can currently save on iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, and iPad Air, all of which are marked down to Black Friday-level pricing. So if you missed out on the Thanksgiving week deals, this is certainly a good time to dive in. Free shipping is available for all.

Amazon is currently taking $199 off various 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Some discounts are reflected at checkout, so be sure to keep an eye out there. Both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations are available, marking a return to this holiday season’s best prices. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion  True Tone, and Wide Color, alongside a 12MP camera, four speakers, and more. Oh, and Apple Pencil support too.

Meanwhile, you can save $99 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, which delivers a return to all-time lows on various cellular models. Meanwhile, the same discount is being applied to iPad Air, as well.

2018 iPad Pro features:

  • Liquid Retina display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide Color
  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.
iPad

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp