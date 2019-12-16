Amazon Echo Glow smart lamp sees first price drop in time for Christmas, now $25

Amazon is offering its Echo Glow for $24.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. If unfamiliar, Echo Glow is a new Amazon product that was announced back in September. It aims to bring a simple-to-use smart lamp to your kid’s room with support for color and brightness adjustments using Alexa on a supported device. A fun feature kids are bound to enjoy is its ability to tweak lighting automatically when listening to music. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers. Read our coverage to learn more.

Another way to create a colorful room for your kids is to pick up Anker’s eufy Lumos Smart Bulb for $15 when clipping the on-page coupon. It too is Alexa-compatible, allowing you to easily change color temperature, brightness, and much more completely hands-free when using an Echo device or the smartphone app.

Don’t forget that you can nab a new Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet from $120 using the deal we unraveled a little while ago. This affordable tablet will make for a great gift and is still queued to arrive in time for Christmas.

Amazon Echo Glow features:

Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.

Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

