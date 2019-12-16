Each of Amazon’s USB-C Fire HD 10 Tablets drop in price, available from $120

- Dec. 16th 2019 1:44 pm ET

Amazon is offering its Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet with Special Offers for $119.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a price we’ve seen Amazon only beat during Black Friday promotions. This 10-inch tablet was recently updated and now features 30% faster performance than its predecessor while also adopting USB-C as it’s new charging port. This makes one of the most affordable USB-C tablets on the market and paves the way for you to go all-in on a one-cable future. If you need to expand storage at a later time, Fire HD 10 sports a microSD card slot that can handle up to 512GB capacities. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Read our release coverage to learn more. Find additional Fire HD 10 models on sale below.

More Fire HD 10 tablets on sale:

Prop Fire HD 10 up on your desk, coffee table, or nightstand with this $9 JETech offering. It’s strong enough to hold up eleven pound devices and can tilt up to 315 degrees. Non-slip tabs along the bottom make it easy to navigate your device by keeping the stand locked firmly in place.

While we’re talking Amazon-made products, why not have a look at the deals we found yesterday on Echo Plus, Fire TV, and more. Prices start at just $25, giving you cost-effective gift solutions or simply a way to further enrich your smart home.

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet features:

  • 10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
  • Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM
  • Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
  • Now with USB-C and faster charging. Includes a USB-C cable & 9W power adapter in the box.

