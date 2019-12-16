Amazon’s Gold Box delivers Oral-B toothbrushes, Crest whitening, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon offers up to 35% off Oral-B, Crest, and Gilette products. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Power Electric Toothbrush for $79.97. Regularly $120, Amazon’s price today drops to Black Friday levels and nearly at the historic all-time low price. This model delivers everything you need for a great toothbrushing session, plus the free smartphone app monitors the action as well. You’ll also get a replacement head, charger, and more included with today’s deal. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the Crest 3D White Kit with a 44-count of servings for $27.97. You’d typically pay $45 for this kit, which is designed to deliver “professional-level teeth whitening results and removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile.” You can count on a whiter smile with just one-hour of use periodically, which is perfect if you have holiday parties this year to attend. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 5,200 Amazon reviewers.

Shop the rest of today’s Amazon Gold Box for additional deals on must-have toothbrush accessories, whitening kits, razors, and more.

Oral-B 7000 Series Electric Toothbrush features:

Made of different high tech materials like silicon. Cross Action round brush head with perfectly angled bristles for a precise clean

Clinically proven superior 3D cleaning oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up and remove up to 100 percentage more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush

Rechargeable with 6 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Deep Clean, and Tongue Cleaner

Speed Up to 800 brush movements per second , Features Specially designed seals and gaskets keep the Oral B 7000 water tolerant to 500 millibars of pressure and it removes 300 percentage more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual brush

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!