Save on refurbished Canon cameras, like the 4K EOS M50 at $423 (Orirg. $780)

Canon is currently running a sale on a number of its refurbished cameras with an extra 10% off when you use code HOLIDAY19 at checkout. Our top pick from the sale is the Canon EOS M50 Body for $422.99 shipped when the code is applied. The EOS M50 originally retailed for $780, though now it goes for around $579 at Amazon in new condition. Offering 4K video recording and a 24MP sensor, this camera is great for capturing holiday memories. Plus, with dual pixel CMOS autofocus and eye detection autofocus, there will be very few scenarios where you won’t have tack-sharp focus. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Shop the entire sale here, and be sure to use the code HOLIDAY19 at checkout for an extra 10% off. All cameras ship with a 1-year warranty.

With your savings, there are some must-haves with this camera. You’ll absolutely want to grab an SD card. This 128GB model from SanDisk is $29 shipped. With room for over 10,000 JPEG files and thousands of RAW photos, you’ll never be hurting for space on this SD card.

Since you won’t be getting a lens with today’s lead deal, another great area to spend some of your savings is there. This 35mm prime lens is a great option at $100 shipped. It has a fast, f/1.4 aperture, which offers extreme depth-of-field and works well for low-light conditions. However, Amazon has quite a few other lenses that you can browse, so be sure to give those a look.

Canon EOS M50 features:

Improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Eye Detection AF for stabilized, crisp shots

24.1 Megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 Image Processor delivers incredible color, clear details, and stunning range

Built-In 4K UHD 24p and HD 120p for Slow Motion Recording

Easy-to-use OLED EVF with Touch and Drag AF

Automatically transfer your files to your compatible device for easy backup and online uploading with automatic image transfer

