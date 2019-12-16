Whip up the Christmas cookies with KitchenAid’s 5-Qt. Mixer at $240 ($190 off)

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series Mixer with Glass Bowl (KSM155GBCA) for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $430 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as $190 in savings and the best price we can find. Take your baking game up a notch with KitchenAid’s popular vintage-style stand mixer. It features 10 speed settings, metal construction, a 5-quart glass bowl, coated metal flat beater, coated metal dough hook, wire whip, and ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If the KitchenAid option is still to pricey for your casual baking needs, consider something like this Hamilton Beach model. It will save you $140, includes much of the same feature set and carries a 4+ star rating from 380 Amazon customers. You won’t get as many preset speed settings or as deep an infrastructure of add-on attachments, but it will whip the cookies up just as well.

Speaking of Hamilton Beach, we also saw a collection of other small kitchen appliances on sale today including coffee makers, food processors and more. You’ll find all of those right here and even more in our Home Goods Guide.

KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series Mixer:

Multipurpose attachment hub, over 15 optional attachments

5-Qt.(2,37 L) Glass Bowl with Measurement Markings

10-Speed Settings. Bread yield loaves-4 1/2

Tilt-head design

Includes coated metal flat beater, coated metal dough hook, and wire whip, 1-year warranty.60 Hz

See-through glass mixing bowl; the 5 quart glass bowl lets you see your recipe as it mixes for the ultimate in control

