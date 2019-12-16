Whip up the Christmas cookies with KitchenAid’s 5-Qt. Mixer at $240 ($190 off)

- Dec. 16th 2019 8:58 am ET

Get this deal
$190 off $240
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series Mixer with Glass Bowl (KSM155GBCA) for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $430 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as $190 in savings and the best price we can find. Take your baking game up a notch with KitchenAid’s popular vintage-style stand mixer. It features 10 speed settings, metal construction, a 5-quart glass bowl, coated metal flat beater, coated metal dough hook, wire whip, and ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the KitchenAid option is still to pricey for your casual baking needs, consider something like this Hamilton Beach model. It will save you $140, includes much of the same feature set and carries a 4+ star rating from 380 Amazon customers. You won’t get as many preset speed settings or as deep an infrastructure of add-on attachments, but it will whip the cookies up just as well.

Speaking of Hamilton Beach, we also saw a collection of other small kitchen appliances on sale today including coffee makers, food processors and more. You’ll find all of those right here and even more in our Home Goods Guide.

KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series Mixer:

  • Multipurpose attachment hub, over 15 optional attachments
  • 5-Qt.(2,37 L) Glass Bowl with Measurement Markings
  • 10-Speed Settings. Bread yield loaves-4 1/2
  • Tilt-head design
  • Includes coated metal flat beater, coated metal dough hook, and wire whip, 1-year warranty.60 Hz
  • See-through glass mixing bowl; the 5 quart glass bowl lets you see your recipe as it mixes for the ultimate in control

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$190 off $240

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
kitchenaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard