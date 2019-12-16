Amazon 1-day Hamilton Beach sale from $27: coffee maker, food processor, more

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Hamilton Beach small kitchen appliances. One standout is the Hamilton Beach Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker (49981A) for $26.99 shipped. Regularly $40 and still fetching as much from Walmart, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This maker provides the convenience of pod brewers while letting you use your own ground beans with the included mesh scoop filter. It can brew an 8-ounce cup in less than 90 seconds and can accomodate a 14-ounce travel mug as well. Other features include brew strength section, automatic shut-off, a spill resistant drip tray and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Much like the coffee maker above, the rest of the Hamilton Beach kitchen appliances in today’s sale are both listed as arriving before Christmas. Browse through for more deals on toaster ovens and food processors with deals from just $31 shipped.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals. We also have some great offers on indoor AeroGardens today and you can check out the new Alexa-enabled smart clocks from Citizen and Amazon right here.

Hamilton Beach Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker:

Brew your own ground Coffee with single serve scoop filter

Fast brewing. Brew an 8 ounce cup in less than 90 seconds and a 14 ounce Travel mug in under 2. 5 minutes

Flexible. Uses a mesh scoop filter so it can be brewed with your choice of coffee grounds

Custom cup. Brews a single serve cup to your liking with regular (automatic drip) and bold options

Durable. Designed with durable, easy to clean Stainless Steel to ensure longevity. Built in stand for Coffee mugs

Great features. Features automatic shutoff after brewing, a spill resistant drip tray and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!