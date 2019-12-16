Hot Wheels id, a smart system for one of the world’s most iconic toy lineups, launched earlier this year. Shortly after that, we went hands-on with the unique experience, loving every second of it. Now, Mattel and Hot Wheels have partnered with Swift Playgrounds, Apple’s easy-to-learn programming system, to bring things to an entirely new level.

Find your stolen Hot Wheels car while programming

Hot Wheels id is a unique take on an age-old classic. Offering the ability to scan your vehicle into your smartphone to keep track of distance traveled, top speed, and more, this system won the hearts of Hot Wheels fans the world over.

Now, Mattel is taking things up a notch. Through Swift Playgrounds, Apple’s easy-to-learn programming language, Hot Wheels fans will be able to learn to code like never before. You’ll search to find your stolen Hot Wheels car while experiencing hours of coding fun, all through a simple app on your iPad.

Use your cars to help in the search

Each chapter in this coding adventure begins when you scan in your current vehicle. Each scan will bring you to a different scene where you’ll use Swift programming skills to solve clues as to where your stolen car might be. Plus, as you progress throughout the coding experience, challenges will get harder, making you think more and pull from past knowledge as your search continues.

No prior coding knowledge is required

Swift Playgrounds requires no previous coding knowledge, instead, using fun games and experiences to teach you to program. Whether you’re a student just wanting to get a little experience in coding, or a parent who wants to take on a new challenge, Swift Playgrounds is super simple and is always up to the task.

Hot Wheels id + Swift Playground pricing and availability

If you already own a Hot Wheels id set up, then the Swift Playgrounds update is entirely free for you. However, those wanting to pick up this fun project for their kids as a present, here’s how to do it.

You’ll need, at least, the Hot Wheels id Race Portal, which retails for $39.99. Each id-enabled vehicle retails for $6.99, and the entire Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit is $179.99. Hot Wheels id is compatible with most existing track pieces, so if you already have an extensive collection, it’s likely best to stick to the Race Portal as a purchase. You can find Hot Wheels id at Amazon, Apple, and wherever your favorite toys are sold.

