Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a Moto 360 camera for $399.99 shipped. Usually selling for $500 direct from Motorola, that’s good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention for the Amazon low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen overall. The 360 camera attachment adds an extra $100 in value to the package. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of on-board storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and compatibility for the 5G Moto mod. Throw in the Moto camera mod, and you’ll be able to capture unique 360-degree content. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 160 shoppers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for another Motorola Android deal.

Also on sale today on Amazon, we’ve spotted the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $18, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Motorola’s G7 features a 12MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features. With over 275 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating.

Regardless of which Android smartphone you end up choosing, a great way to put your savings to use is by picking up Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $20. It’ll give you plenty of storage for keeping a local copy of photos, videos, and plenty of other files.

Motorola Moto Z4 features:

Capture stunning 360-degree photos or videos in 4K with this Motorola moto z4 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM enable seamless multitasking, while a storage capacity of 128GB lets you store all your data in one place. This Motorola moto z4 smartphone features a 6.4-inch full HD OLED display that delivers vibrant colors for a clear viewing experience.

