WD’s NVMe-based Black SN750 500GB SSD offers 3.4GB/s speeds at $70 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is offering the WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Down from its $90+ going rate, it’s currently on sale for $80 at most retailers and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD sports read and write speeds of up to 3.4GB/s. That’s right, this drive can move a 3.4GB file in just a single second. NVMe is the latest and greatest when it comes to computer storage technology, offering break-neck speeds in a super small package. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more about it in our announcement coverage.

Now, if you’re wanting to spend a little bit less on a storage drive, the WD Blue SN500 250GB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive is a great option. At $46 shipped on Amazon, it’ll offer speeds of up to 1.7GB/s. While this is slower than today’s lead deal, it’s still quite a bit faster than the 500MB/s most traditional SSDs offer.

Save even more when ditching the NVMe M.2 form factor and option for a traditional 2.5-inch SATA SSD. PNY’s 120GB model is just $18 Prime shipped and would make a great addition to any computer setup.

WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD features:

An exclusive WD BLACK SSD dashboard with gaming mode improves game performance.

Available in capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB

Ideal for enthusiasts building custom desktops or gaming rigs

NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface

5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

