WD’s NVMe-based Black SN750 500GB SSD offers 3.4GB/s speeds at $70 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is offering the WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Down from its $90+ going rate, it’s currently on sale for $80 at most retailers and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD sports read and write speeds of up to 3.4GB/s. That’s right, this drive can move a 3.4GB file in just a single second. NVMe is the latest and greatest when it comes to computer storage technology, offering break-neck speeds in a super small package. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more about it in our announcement coverage.
Now, if you’re wanting to spend a little bit less on a storage drive, the WD Blue SN500 250GB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive is a great option. At $46 shipped on Amazon, it’ll offer speeds of up to 1.7GB/s. While this is slower than today’s lead deal, it’s still quite a bit faster than the 500MB/s most traditional SSDs offer.
Save even more when ditching the NVMe M.2 form factor and option for a traditional 2.5-inch SATA SSD. PNY’s 120GB model is just $18 Prime shipped and would make a great addition to any computer setup.
WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD features:
- An exclusive WD BLACK SSD dashboard with gaming mode improves game performance.
- Available in capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB
- Ideal for enthusiasts building custom desktops or gaming rigs
- NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface
- 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty
