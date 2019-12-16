HomeKit control highlights the $20 WeMo Mini Smart Plug (33% off)

Amazon offers the WeMo Mini Smart Plug for $19.98 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, it typically sells for $30 with today’s deal bested over recent months only by a brief Black Friday mention in November. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this smart plug is made for just about any setup. A slim design ensures that only one outlet is blocked at a time. Automatic scheduling helps cutdown on energy vampires also keeping your lights and appliances on track throughout the day. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Drop the smarts and still save on energy costs with this nifty GE on/off outlet. This slim wall plug adds a zero-draw switch to your setup, ensuring that appliances and the like stop pulling energy when not in use. It’s a pretty easy way to cut down on any trouble spots in your home without paying as much as today’s featured deal. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Belkin WeMo Mini Smart Plug features:

Control from anywhere. Plug in a WeMo Mini Smart Plug, download the free app, and control your lights and appliances from your phone and your voice through Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Home Kit. Only needs Wi-Fi. No hub or subscription required

Compact size. WeMo Mini features a sleek new form-factor that allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet

Schedule automatically. Never come home to a dark house. Schedule the fan to turn on before you arrive. Sync lamps and devices to sunrise, sunset, or pre-set times automatically

