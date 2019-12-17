Get organized with two AmazonBasics Under Bed Containers: $7.50 (Save 55%)

Amazon is offering two of its AmazonBasics Under Bed Storage Containers for $7.47 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Regularly $16, today’s deal offers a savings of up to 55% off and is the lowest price we have tracked. These containers measure 18 x 42 x 6-inches, offering loads of storage for off-season clothing or anything else that you have lying around. A clear vinyl top allows you to quickly see what’s inside, saving precious time when on the hunt for a specific item. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to pick up some cable clips. I’ve been using these for years and love taming cables around my nightstand with them. For $6 you’ll score six cable clips, providing plenty to take charge of several cables around the house.

Now that you’ve got your bedroom organized, why not get travel gear sorted too? The selection of Timbuk2 bag discounts we spotted at Amazon earlier today should help get you started. Prices start at $47 and you’ll find everything from backpacks to luggage.

AmazonBasics Under Bed Storage Containers features:

Clear vinyl top for identifying contents without needing to open the bag

Strong handles allow for comfortable carrying and easily pulling the bag out from under the bed

Zipper closer helps ensure dust-free storage; unstructured; can be easily folded flat and put away when not in use

