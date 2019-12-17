Anker’s last chance Christmas sale starts at $7: Smart home gear, earbuds, chargers, more

Anker’s annual last chance Christmas sale is now live at Amazon with a number of notable price drops on smartphone accessories, charging gear, smart home products, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a two-pack of 2.4A Dual USB Wall Chargers for $12.59. You’d typically pay upwards of $9 per plug, with today’s deal marking the best price we’ve tracked to date. If you’re doling out some new tech this holiday season, throwing in a dual USB wall charger too is a nice complement. This model offers a foldable design with two USB ports capable of pushing 2.4A of overall power. It’s small enough to fit in your palm, making it a great companion for holiday travel. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to hit the jump for even more deals in this year’s Anker last chance Christmas sale.

Another notable standout this year is Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air Truly Wireless Earbuds in white or black for $49.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a few dollars less than our previous mention. While AirPods remain to be the cream of the crop in this category, Anker’s Liberty Airs offer plenty to like. You’ll get that familiar white design alongside up to five hours of battery life. That number goes to 20 hours with the included carrying and charging case. You’ll find integrated touch controls on the earbuds themselves, with the ability to answer calls, handle playback, and adjust volume. We loved them in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers generally agree.

Other notable deals include:

More on Anker’s Dual USB Wall Charger:

A super compact design saves space on the wall, or fits perfectly into palm, pack, or pocket. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any smaller, the plug folds away, to go absolutely everywhere you need to go. Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ charging technology enables tailored charging of a multitude of devices, by intelligently determining which device is plugged in to charge, and adjusting output accordingly.

