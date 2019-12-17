Apple’s prev-gen. MacBook Pro starts at $750, marking the best prices yet (Refurb)

- Dec. 17th 2019 6:51 am ET

0
Today only, Woot offers the refurbished 2017/18 Apple 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro from $749.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. You’d originally pay at least $1,499 for the non-Touch Bar model. Today’s deal is $150 less than our previous mention and a new all-time low price. Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro is perfect for light photo editing, video, and schoolwork. It is a great way to save if you don’t need the Touch Bar or extensive I/O. Ships with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Force Touch Trackpad and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Additional models are on sale with the Touch Bar and various other features, which you can see here.

Put those savings to work and pick up a sleeve to keep your MacBook Pro safe. This option comes in a variety of colors and is perfect for storing your new device and accessories on-the-go.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 128GB PCIe SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • 3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers
  • Force Touch Trackpad

