J.Crew Factory offers 50% off sitewide and extra 20% off your purchase

J.Crew Factory is offering 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code SWEET at checkout. Plus, the same code gives you free shipping on all orders. Looking for a last minute gift idea? The men’s Faux Shearling Slippers are a great gifting option for the holidays and they’re currently marked down to just $16. For comparison, these slippers were originally priced at $60. You can find them in two color options and they have a rigid rubber outsole to promote traction. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below and you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Buffalo Check Flannel Shirt $16 (Orig. $60)
- Flannel Sleep Pant $16 (Orig. $40)
- Faux-Shearling Slippers $16 (Orig. $60)
- Shawl Collar Sweater $36 (Orig. $90)
- Slim Flex Fit Jeans $28 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crewneck Sweater in Extra-Soft Yarn $28 (Orig. $70)
- Tie-Neck Tartan Top $32 (Orig. $65)
- Holiday Union Suit $32 (Orig. $80)
- Woven Collar Sweater $32 (Orig. $80)
- New City Coat $95 (Orig. $238)
- …and even more deals…
