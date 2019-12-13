Christmas is just 12 days away and that means the clock is ticking down on the holiday shopping season. Amazon has already detailed its rapidly closing shipping windows, and time is running out at other retailers too. As we do each year, our staff of writers has been putting together gift guides covering various topics to help make your holiday shopping a bit easier. But with a little over a week until the big day, it’s time to turn our attention to the best last-minute gift ideas.

Philips Hue Go is a portable smart lighting solution

Whether there’s someone on your list who just picked up an Echo Dot or Google Home Mini, or could use a splash of ambient lighting in their lives, the Philips Hue Go is a perfect gift. This self-contained multicolor LED lamp is backed by all of the smart home functionality you’d expect. That means that everything from color to brightness can be adjusted with your voice or via the companion smartphone app. Plus, on top of integrating with Alexa and Assistant, Siri support lands thanks to HomeKit integration. Not to mention, this smart lamp pairs with devices over Bluetooth, so you won’t need an extra hub to get started.

Backed by a built-in battery, Philips Hue Go can stay illumined for around two and a half hours, or up to 18 using the Cozy Candle effect. There’s also a variety of lighting modes included here, which can be cycled through with a button on the bottom. So with an $80 price tag, it’s an easy recommendation for budding smart home enthusiasts and more.

These Nintendo books are a great read

Purchasing a gift for the gamers on your list can be tough, especially when they already have everything they need. But no matter what sort of titles or genres they’re in to, there’s a gorgeous coffee table book that will look great in the game room and among other collectibles. One standout option would have to be The Art of Super Mario Odyssey that finally came stateside earlier this year. Available right now with shipping in-time for the holidays at under $33 shipped, it features over 360 pages of Mario-inspired art. From concepts, preliminary sketches, and development notes to gorgeous full color renderings of the Mushroom Kingdom’s favorite plumber, this is a must-have for Nintendo fans.

Some other notable gaming books to consider would have to be the Super Mario Encyclopedia or the The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia at $21. For the vintage gamers on your list, check out the NES Encyclopedia or the popular Game Console: Photographic History hardcover from $17.50.

Leatherman Skeletool Mult-tool does it all

Multi-tools are always a great last-minute option for people who love tech and gear. EDC is a popular category these days, and at $60 the Leatherman Skeletool is a great choice for those who love function without all of the bulk of a standard multi-tool. With seven tools combined into one easy to carry option, the Skeletool easily fits in a front pocket and is sure to be a hit. Be sure to check out our hands-on video review over on our YouTube channel.

All-Weather Vehicle Mats make your car cleaner

If you’re still looking for a gift idea, almost anyone can benefit from having all-weather mats in their vehicle. They’re especially nice during the winter months and will keep your original floor mats nice and tidy for the summer. A great option is the Motor Tech FlexTough Contour Liners-Deep Dish Heavy Duty Rubber Floor Mats that are currently at Amazon for $27.85. Best of all, it comes with free two-day shipping and you can find them in an array of color options. These mats have a no-slip grip, so they will stay put and can fit in almost any vehicle. Rated 4/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews from happy Amazon customers.

Keychon is the best wireless mechanical keyboard

I’m always on the lookout for ways to keep my desk neater and more organized. While I have relied on a Das Keyboard for quite a few years, I recently changed it up and grabbed a wireless mechanical keyboard to help clean things up a bit. The Keychron K2 is a Bluetooth-enabled mechanical keyboard. Sporting a USB connection, the Keychron K2 also has RGB/white backlighting and multiple switch types depending on what you’re a fan of. I love this keyboard as it removed a bulky cable from my desk, and still let me keep the mechanical feel that I know and love. Don’t just take my word for it, we absolutely loved it in our hands-on review, where we called it “a great wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac users.”

Avantree Leaf takes your gaming to the next-level

There are a lot of great products out there, but my favorite discoveries tend to be items that enhance the gear you already own. Avantree Leaf is one of those products. It’s something I use almost every day now to pair AirPods with my PlayStation or docked Nintendo Switch. Instead of relying on battery power, this dongle plugs directly into USB and never needs to be charged. Pairing with AirPods is simple and I was pleased to find out that the microphone works for natively chatting with friends. This is a fantastic last-minute gift for any friend or family member that plays video games.

AeroPress is the essential coffee brewer you need

While we’re talking about simple tweaks to your setups, it’s imperative to mention the AeroPress when it comes to your morning brew. Not only does AeroPress deliver some of the smoothest coffee out there, it can also produce espresso and is great for single cups of java. The starter kit enters with a $30 price tag and includes everything needed to quickly brew coffee. Don’t believe me? Over 5,600 Amazon reviewers have left an impressive 4.6/5 star rating.

