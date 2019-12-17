Amazon #1 best-selling phone/DSLR ring light is a photo must: $52 (Reg. $130)

Photo Guard (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Neewer Ring Light Kit for $52 shipped when the code 60PC3LTZ is used at checkout. Down from its $130 going rate, this is not only a new all-time low that we’ve tracked but is a 60% discount from its regular going rate. Something that you’ll notice if you are into photography at all is that lighting is everything. Whether you shoot with a smartphone or a DSLR, having a properly lit scene is crucial to a quality photo. That’s where a ring light like this comes in, as your camera mounts in the center and there’s an even amount of light dispersed around the lens creating a properly illuminated scene. Plus, the included covers make it simple to change the color from bright white to a more warm white, depending on which you need. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of photographers. It’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’re wanting something a bit different, Neewer has a flash-based ring light that mounts to the front of your lens. At $30 shipped on Amazon, it’s around 20% below today’s deal and is a great alternative if you only need momentary lighting for your pictures.

Looking to upgrade camera gear? Canon is currently offering an extra 10% off its already-discounted refurbished camera gear. You can grab 4K, mirrorless, or full-frame cameras in this sale at fantastic prices, so be sure to give it a look.

Neewer Ring Light features:

  • Kit includes: (1)18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+(1)61″/155cm Light Stand+(1)Soft Tube+(1)White and Orange Color Filter Set+(1)Ball Head Hot Shoe Adapter+(1)Universal Power Adapter with US/EU Plug+(1)Smart Phone Holder+(1)Carrying Bag
  • Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable
  • 61″/155cm light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional strength; The soft tube makes the light rotate freely for the best position. White and Orange Color Filters are made of high light transmission plastic material with steady color temperature

