These mini arcade games provide hours of holiday cheer from $9 at Walmart

Walmart is offering a selection of mini arcade games from $9 with free in-store pickup. Our favorite is the Bandai Americia Pac-Man Connect and Play 12 Classic Games at $10.97, which is regularly up to $20. Offering up twelve classic games, this mini arcade is perfect for your desk or office. It’ll bring a retro and nostalgic atmosphere to just about anywhere, plus, it’s fully playable. Challenge friends and family over the holidays to see who can get the best score in an age-old classic. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for more great deals from $9.
Nomad Base Station
Other mini arcade games on sale:
- Fix It Felix Mini: $9 (Reg. $10)
- Mortal Kombat: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Galaga Retro: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Carmen Sandiego: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dig-Dug: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ms Pac-Man: $12 (Reg. $20)
- Centipede: $14 (Reg. $20)
Bandi Pac-Mac Classic Arcade Game features:
Bandai’s Pac-Man Connect and Play brings back your favorite classic video games right to your television! The battery-operated, old school joystick connects right to your TV. Featuring 12 Classic games like: Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, Bosconian, Galaxian, Mappy, Super Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, New Rally X, Pac and Pal and Xevious. Not to mention, Pac-Man 256, which offers fans the chance to play the coveted level once made unavailable due to a bug in the program of the supposedly ‘never-ending’ game. The 256 Challenge lets you begin where the original game left off. The unique Pac-Man shaped controller is designed to reflect the nostalgia of 80’s arcade style gaming. The Store and Play feature allows real Pac-Man fanatics to store the cord in the controller for the best display of Pac-Man.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!