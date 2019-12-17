These mini arcade games provide hours of holiday cheer from $9 at Walmart

- Dec. 17th 2019 6:29 pm ET

Walmart is offering a selection of mini arcade games from $9 with free in-store pickup. Our favorite is the Bandai Americia Pac-Man Connect and Play 12 Classic Games at $10.97, which is regularly up to $20. Offering up twelve classic games, this mini arcade is perfect for your desk or office. It’ll bring a retro and nostalgic atmosphere to just about anywhere, plus, it’s fully playable. Challenge friends and family over the holidays to see who can get the best score in an age-old classic. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for more great deals from $9.

Other mini arcade games on sale:

Bandi Pac-Mac Classic Arcade Game features:

Bandai’s Pac-Man Connect and Play brings back your favorite classic video games right to your television! The battery-operated, old school joystick connects right to your TV. Featuring 12 Classic games like: Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, Bosconian, Galaxian, Mappy, Super Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, New Rally X, Pac and Pal and Xevious. Not to mention, Pac-Man 256, which offers fans the chance to play the coveted level once made unavailable due to a bug in the program of the supposedly ‘never-ending’ game. The 256 Challenge lets you begin where the original game left off. The unique Pac-Man shaped controller is designed to reflect the nostalgia of 80’s arcade style gaming. The Store and Play feature allows real Pac-Man fanatics to store the cord in the controller for the best display of Pac-Man.

