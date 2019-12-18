Amazon slashes nearly $50 off Azio’s gorgeous mechanical keyboards, now $171.50

Amazon is offering the Azio Retro Classic Artisan Bluetooth/USB-C Mechanical Keyboard for $171.59 shipped. That’s $48 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within about $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to mechanical keyboards, finding one that supports Bluetooth can prove to be more difficult than expected. Thankfully this model knocks it out of the park with Bluetooth and USB-C for charging or wired connectivity. It’s a full-sized keyboard, providing you with a numpad, large arrow keys, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Azio mechanical keyboards on sale.

More Azio keyboards on sale:

If you’d prefer something with a more modern look, gander at Keychron’s K2 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard for $80. It looks fantastic. In our review we said it “is able to stand alone on the merits of its mechanical key switches and excellent tactile key caps.”

Now that your keyboard has been upgraded, swing by our roundup of Amazon’s gaming accessory Gold Box. There you’ll find deals on headphones, microphones, speakers, and more.

Azio Artisan Mechanical Keyboard features:

A classic reborn: design originated by vintage typewriters and crafted with ultramodern features, the Azio Retro Classic is the perfect amalgam of past, present, and future.

Genuine & luxurious: Genuine leather or wood top plate. Leather reflects taste, craftsmanship, and exclusiveness while emitting a unique charm that inspires.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!