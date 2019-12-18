Amazon Mac gear/streaming sale from $25: Blue/Razer mics, A-T headphones, more

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Mac/PC and gaming accessories. Starting from just below $25, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. Today’s sale includes a number of Mac accessories and game streaming gear including Blue Yeti microphones as well as Razer’s Seiren Emote mic and more. You’ll also find some great prices on popular Audio-Technica recording gear as well as its ATH-series headphones starting from just $34.50. All that plus even more accessories for your Mac and gaming setups can be found below.

Top Picks from Today’s Sale:

You can also still add Logitech’s G613 mechanical keyboard to your battlestation for $56 (25% off) and we have even more PC gaming gear including Razer Chroma speakers for $100 and more from $25.

And be sure to check out our video review for the Samson Satellite Microphone as well.

Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Mic:

The world’s 1st interactive Microphone: able to Express 100+ emoticons on the microphone through an 8 bit LED Display, with the option to create custom designs via a software editor

Simple streaming integration: reacts to and synchronizes with audience emoticons, alerts, and shoutouts when used with the streamer companion app

Built in background noise reduction: utilizes a hypercardiod pickup Microphone to eliminate distracting noises further away from the microphone for professional grade stream audio

Built in shock mount: dampens vibrations to help protect against bumps for smooth and uninterrupted Audio

