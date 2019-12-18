Get two Google Chromecast streaming media players for $50 ($70 value)

Best Buy offers two Chromecast Streaming Media Players for $50 shipped. With a regular price tag of $35 each, today’s represents a $20 savings and is a match of our previous Black Friday mention. Google’s Chromecast delivers access to all of your favorite streaming content, including services like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube TV, and HBO NOW. Unlike other streaming media players on the market, Chromecast doesn’t take up too much room. Simply plug it in to your TV’s HDMI port and you’re ready to rock. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save further and opt for a Fire TV Streaming Stick at $25. You’ll miss out on Assistant-enabled functionality, but there’s still Alexa control alongside the usual suite of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and many others. The included voice remote allows you to leverage Alexa to control smart home functionality around your home and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Google Chromecast features:

Stream content from your device to the largest screen in the room with Google Chromecast. It plugs into any television with an HDMI port, making it easy to cast images and audio to a format everyone can enjoy. Google Chromecast works with a variety of laptops as well as Apple and Android devices.

