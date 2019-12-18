Home Depot under $50 sale includes DEWALT, Ryobi, Kwikset, more

With Christmas just a week away, Home Depot is shoring up your last-minute gift needs with an under $50 sale today. You’ll find everything from tools to smart home gear, everyday essentials, and more marked down. You can count on same-day in-store pickup to grab your purchases by the 25th, or go with two-day delivery on many items as well. One standout is the Kwikset Single Cylinder Touchscreen Deadbolt at $49.88. As a comparison, it originally sold for over $100 but trends around $75 at this time. Today’s deal is also a match of our previous mention. With 30 customizable code combinations, a touchscreen display, and motorized deadbolt, this model can do just about everything short of voice control. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Jump into the entire sale here or head below for more top picks.

Another standout is Ryobi’s 300-piece Drill and Driver Kit for $39.97. As a comparison, it originally sold for $99 but typically goes for $60 these days. This kit includes 300-pieces, such as drill bits, countersinks, centerpunches, and much more. All of which would make a great complement to any other tools under the tree this year. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Milwaukee’s 8-piece utility knife and screwdriver bundle at $38.97 is another solid buy. You’ll save over 20% off the usual going rate for the two combined, delivering great value here. Easily split them up as two gifts, or put it all under the tree for the handyman or woman on your list. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll find even more deals in Home Depot’s under $50 sale right here.

Kwikset Single Cylinder Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Keyless entry – no more lockouts or hiding keys. Get keyless convenience and security with customizable user codes. It’s a perfect fit for an active lifestyle so that you don’t have to worry about carrying or losing your keys. Fits on most doors and operates on 4AA batteries. This single cylinder deadbolt can be locked or unlocked by using the touchscreen or key from the outside as well as the turn button from the inside.

