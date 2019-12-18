Pacsafe’s theft-proof Mac backpack falls to $72, Timbuk2 bags from $45

- Dec. 18th 2019 12:01 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Pacsafe Metrosafe 15-inch Laptop Backpack (LS450) for $71.97 shipped. That’s $47 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $13. This bag sports a streamlined appearance that aims to keep your gear protected thanks to a theft-proof design. This is achieved by using lockable zippers and cut-proof materials. A built-in credit card pocket features RFID blocking to keep your accounts protected. The interior of this bag is ready for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More backpacks on sale:

My personal backpack costs less than the featured deal. At $51.50, the Cocoon Slim Backpack shakes things up with a GRID-IT! front pocket that’s laden with elastic straps perfect for keeping small gear held snugly in place. Inside the main compartment you’ll find room for any modern MacBook and an 11-inch iPad Pro. Bear in mind that this bag doesn’t feature the anti-theft materials found in the Pacsafe backpack above.

Pacsafe Metrosafe 15-inch Laptop Backpack features:

ANTI-THEFT DESIGN – with Lockable Zippers and Cut Proof Materials (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft/ pickpocketing, plus an RFID blocking pocket to keep your credit cards/ IDs safe. Patented in the USA, by Pacsafe, the original anti-theft brand.

