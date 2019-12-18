Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active beats Black Friday pricing at $149 (Save 25%)

- Dec. 18th 2019 9:27 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm for $149 shipped. Also on sale at B&H, as well as for $1 more at Samsung. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is $1 under the Black Friday price drop and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a Wear OS, Galaxy Watch Active brings smartphone notifications, heart rate tracking, and other fitness features to your wrist. On top of that, multi-day battery life keeps you from having to recharge the wearable daily and a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen displays the time as well as alerts and current workout stats. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Today’s lead deal includes a black silicone band, which is ideal for working out or just daily wear. Though if you’re looking for something a bit more stylish, Amazon has you covered. There are plenty of different Samsung Galaxy Watch Active bands available from around $5, like this leather style for $11.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active features:

Reach fitness goals with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smart watch. Featuring advanced workout tracking, this smart watch helps optimize workouts and monitors your progress by tracking up to 40 exercises. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smart watch monitors your heart and sends real-time alerts in the event of irregular activity.

