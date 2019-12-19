AmazonBasics tech sale starts at $5: USB-C chargers, MacBook sleeves, much more

- Dec. 19th 2019 7:54 am ET

Amazon is back with its annual last-minute AmazonBasics tech sale, including new all-time lows on budget-friendly accessories that are great for stocking stuffers. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. While there are a number of gifts for techies, it’s also a great time to take advantage of discounted pricing and grab new charging gear, Mac accessories, and more for yourself.

Our top pick is the AmazonBasics 65W USB-C Wall Charger for $22.49. As a comparison, it typically goes for $30 and today’s deal is a new Amazon low by $2. This model outputs 65W of power, making it a suitable pair for MacBooks, iPads, and various smartphone devices. The included LED indicator light relays when your device is charging or fully powered. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for additional top picks…

Other standout AmazonBasics tech deals include:

AmazonBasics 65W USB-C Wall Charger features:

  • Portable charger for phones, laptops, tablets, and more
  • Provides lightning fast charge for Type-C phones, laptops, and tablets such as Macbooks, the 2018 iPad Pro, iPhone Xs Max Xs Xr X 8 8 Plus, Google Pixel 3 /3xl / 2 / 2xl, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 / Note 8 / S9 / S9 Plus / S8 / S8 Plus/ S7, Nexus 5X 6P and more
  • Built-in device detection to ensure the fastest possible charging for the specific plugged-in device; over-current protection (OCP) helps keep connected devices safe

