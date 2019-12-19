This Dyson AiO heats, cools, and purifies your space: $190 (Refurb, Orig. $499)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP01) for $189.99 shipped. That’s $184 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is the best price we can find right now. When it comes to portable heaters, this Dyson model crams a whole bunch of tech into one package. Not only can it heat to a specific temperature, you’ll also be able turn on a fan to circulate air and help cool you down in addition to built-in purifying tech that squashes 99.97% of allergens. Buyers will receive a six-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If there’s a specific room that’s always too cold, consider DeLonghi’s Slim Convector Heater for $127. Not only is it more affordable, it’s a wall-mounted solution that fits in nicely with most rooms and features three radiating heat settings that are silent along with a blower option to move heat more rapidly. I have these in my home and absolutely love that I can set a specific temperature in my room and know it will always be ready for me.

Another way to upgrade your home is with Kwikset’s Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt which is marked down to $70.50. This sleek-looking deadbolt is within a couple bucks of its best price, making now an excellent time to beef up the front door.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise

The sealed HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

